Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report sales of $184.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.13 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $731.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

