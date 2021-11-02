Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.23). Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of ($3.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

