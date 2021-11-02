Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report sales of $158.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.30 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $154.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $608.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.70 million to $618.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $664.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.63. 458,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

