Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. 10,029,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,117. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.