Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

