Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
