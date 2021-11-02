Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.67 and the highest is $7.88. Broadcom reported earnings of $6.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.05. 1,687,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $346.66 and a twelve month high of $536.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 90.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

