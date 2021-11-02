Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

BRX traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,629. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

