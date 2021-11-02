BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $650.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the lowest is $648.80 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.47. 209,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

