BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,135,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

