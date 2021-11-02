BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRSP. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $500,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

