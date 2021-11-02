Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Financial Group worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 623.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 278,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

