Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

