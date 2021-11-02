Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 107,700 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

