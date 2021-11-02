Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

