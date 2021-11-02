Brenntag’s (BNTGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

