Brenntag’s (BNTGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
