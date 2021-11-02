Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.53 ($104.16).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday.

BNR stock opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.