Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $344.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average of $314.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $228.49 and a 1 year high of $344.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

