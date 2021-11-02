Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

