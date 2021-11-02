Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $944,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $70.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

