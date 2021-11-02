Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $661,000 Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Astronics were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Astronics stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

