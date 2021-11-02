Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Waste Management by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

