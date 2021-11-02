Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $68,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,668,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,157,000 after purchasing an additional 168,968 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,362,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 39,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,114. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

