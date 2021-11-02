Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Position Boosted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 158.9% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 199,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of BOMN opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

