Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires New Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,451,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.06% of Burford Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $13,433,000. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 68.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 550,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 492,617 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

BUR stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

