Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ModivCare worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.93 and a 52-week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

