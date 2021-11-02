Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 362,000 Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNPR opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

