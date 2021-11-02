Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 34,680 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of BMY opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

