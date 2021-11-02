Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 33,809 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 390.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

