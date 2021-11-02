Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 482.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,918 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Envista by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Envista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Envista by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,384 shares of company stock worth $617,927. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

