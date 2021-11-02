Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $664.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.