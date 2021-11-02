BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $382,703.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,846.03 or 1.00034387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00058162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.00769177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 901,177 coins and its circulating supply is 900,389 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

