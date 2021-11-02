Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BCC traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 696,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,847. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

