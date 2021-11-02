Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

