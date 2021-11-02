BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €72.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.97 ($72.91).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €59.67 ($70.20) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.20. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.