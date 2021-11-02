BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €66.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.52 ($73.55).

EPA:BNP opened at €59.67 ($70.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.20. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

