BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$28.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

CCJ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 201,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,798. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 407.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 379,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

