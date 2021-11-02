Blockzero Labs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $267,732.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $267,732.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00225967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

