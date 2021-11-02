BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 756,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.09% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

