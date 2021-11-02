BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.09% of Revlon worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter worth $524,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Revlon by 132.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon by 265.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 96.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

REV opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $497.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

