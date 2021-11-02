BlackRock Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 1,496.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Lazydays worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter worth $139,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $295,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.88. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

