BlackRock Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

