BlackRock Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth $276,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the second quarter worth $802,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

HSAQ opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.