BlackRock Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 944,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

