BlackRock Inc. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $438.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,011 shares of company stock worth $4,269,074. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

