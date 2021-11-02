BlackRock Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 2,142,300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.65% of MedAvail worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in MedAvail by 364.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 1,874,810 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 262.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 231.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

