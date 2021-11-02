BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 518,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 153,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGY remained flat at $$6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

