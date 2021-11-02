Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.

BLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.