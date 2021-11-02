Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,348. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.51% of Black Stone Minerals worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

