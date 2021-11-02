Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Hits $106,238.85

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $106,238.85 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00595693 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,538,169 coins and its circulating supply is 10,538,165 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

