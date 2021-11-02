BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00231765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

